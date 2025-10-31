The AI boom is turning old content into cash cows for creators

The AI rush is turning Peter Hollens’ decade-old a cappella YouTube videos into a new gold mine, with companies paying thousands to license his content to train video generation models.

Hollens, who now oversees a variety of creator-focused startups and still occasionally posts a cappella videos, has made $33,000 in the last year just from licensing a thousand hours of old videos for training purposes. He makes more than $33 per hour of content used by an AI company, and has 1,400 hours of available videos that can be sold multiple times over to various companies. It will be one of his top sources of income this year, with a higher payout than advertising revenue from YouTube, he said.

“Your worst takes are worth just the same as the best thing you’ve ever shot,” said Hollens, who heard about licensing his video archive through a friend. “Go take your money, girl.”

Texas-based startup Troveo manages the process, labeling creator videos and licensing them to AI companies. Tech firms need huge volumes of video and audio content to feed into their models so they can accurately generate movement, sound, human expression, and other real-world behaviors. Social media creators, in particular, represent a treasure trove for AI companies thanks to their vast archives of video content, both published and unpublished.

AD

The trend comes as many artists, authors, and musicians have been critical of how AI companies train models based on their work. Last month, Anthropic agreed to pay $1.5 billion to 500,000 authors who claim their books were used to train its AI. But training deals are an emerging economic opportunity. Arrangements like Hollens’ represent a shift towards collaboration — creators choosing to engage with the AI industry on their own terms.

“We need to grab as much value as possible from these people that are going to have the reins of superintelligence,” Hollens told Semafor. “Right now, they need the data.”