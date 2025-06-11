Meta’s $15 billion investment in Scale AI comes with a hidden perk: data

A big chunk of Meta’s $15 billion investment in Scale AI requires the startup to provide future work to Mark Zuckerberg’s firm, according to two people familiar with the matter, underscoring the importance of data in the pursuit of artificial general intelligence.

The unusual arrangement, which has not been previously reported, reflects how companies pushing the boundaries of AI are racing to gather more training data that can be used to improve the capabilities of AI models, but they’ve mostly tapped the existing supply.

Scale AI became a juggernaut in the data collection industry by amassing a global workforce of contractors capable of generating high-quality data. It pays everyone from university professors to coders to comedians to spend time converting their expertise into AI fodder.

That work is becoming increasingly expensive as AI companies seek more specialized data, and firms believe the kind of data they collect could amount to the secret sauce that catapults them ahead of competitors.

AD

Meta’s investment in Scale AI is, in part, an advanced payment on data collection fees and, for the first time, offers a glimpse into the mammoth costs associated with the endeavor.

As part of the deal, Meta will end up owning just under half of Scale, The Information first reported, and co-founder Alexandr Wang will take a role within Meta leading a new artificial intelligence effort, according to Bloomberg, which also first reported on the investment.

While the deal has been compared to an acquisition, Scale will continue operations as an independent company and Wang will still be its CEO.

AD

The Meta investment in Scale is similar to other major AI investments where cash infusions are earmarked for specific purposes that benefit the investor.

For instance, part of Microsoft’s investment in OpenAI paid for the startup’s compute costs at Microsoft’s data centers. Amazon made a similar deal with Anthropic, which is now using Amazon Web Services’ custom silicon to train its next frontier model.