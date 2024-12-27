Semafor Tech predictions that came true, and what we didn’t see coming, in 2024

I’ll preface that any tech prediction for 2025 suffers from an inconvenient phenomenon: We tend to overestimate what will happen in the short term and underestimate what will happen in the long term. In other words, spot-on predictions for next year will sound kind of boring, and accurate long-term predictions will sound fantastical.

So here’s my attempt to thread that needle.

AI infrastructure: The compute power available for AI inference will expand drastically by the end of 2025, allowing for more complex, multi-step processes that simulate better “reasoning” in AI models. That “test time compute” is expensive today, but as costs come down, it will become the norm for AI models.

By the end of next year, all the big players in AI will be training their most advanced models across multiple locations. As far as we know, the biggest training runs that have occurred to date were trained inside a single location. Those sites are getting so big they are running up against bottlenecks, such as cooling capacity and energy availability. Spreading that out is a complex endeavor, but figuring it out will unlock more growth in the size of AI models.

AI models: It will become clear that multimodality is the path forward for AI models to unlock next-level reasoning. The fact that Alphabet’s Gemini 2.0 Flash outperformed competitor Claude Sonnet 3.5, built by Anthropic, on the AI metric known as SWE-bench is a clue that there’s something about training models with video and audio that helps them understand the world better. Big tech companies will find themselves in a race to gather proprietary multi-modal data sets. That race may already have begun.

Agentic AI: The first killer agentic app will be web browsing. We’ll ask AI models to do a lot of the pointing, clicking, and typing for us on web interfaces. My favorite possibility is commanding it to “add this to my expense report.” This will eventually spread to the computer itself, as AI models become almost like knowledge bases with the ability to carry out tasks.

Policy: There will be a national effort announced to develop powerful AI models that will include Amazon, Google, Microsoft, OpenAI, Oracle, and, of course, Elon Musk’s xAI (and probably others). The effort will be aimed at taking on China.

The new Trump administration will continue a policy that began in the first Trump administration of limiting what technology can be shipped to China and what Chinese companies are allowed to sell in the US.

Intel, currently flailing and under fire, will begin to turn things around. (This might take longer than next year, but we could see signs of it by the end of 2025.) I don’t think Intel will spin off its fab business, even if that’s what some lawmakers and Wall Street folks would like to see. If Intel is a national chip champion, it’s more powerful and better suited as a combined design and fab business. The US government will need to continue to support Intel.

Crypto: The crypto industry will finally get concrete legislation and coherent regulatory guidance, leading to a new generation of blockchain- and crypto-enabled startups run by “adults” who want to build actual businesses instead of the get-rich-quick schemes we’ve seen during the last few crypto waves.

Health care: The assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson will attract a new generation of tech talent aimed at solving the broken health care problem in the US. The “med tech” category, which was hot about a decade ago, withered on the vine for a variety of reasons, including the post-Theranos hangover. The latest big swing to miss was Forward, an innovative concept that tried to eliminate doctors from office visits.

The US health care industry may be too entrenched to fix, but any helpful adjustments will come in the form of an alternative to insurance enabled by new technology like software automation and robotics. National conversations like the one we’re having now can inspire idealistic technologists to look for ways to do that. The FDA has mostly been holding back innovation, and while its trajectory is unknown, an unorthodox incoming administration could provide a much-needed shakeup.