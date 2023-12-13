Hopes for a border, Ukraine deal before Christmas fade

Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s last-ditch plea failed to do the trick.

Despite a visit to Capitol Hill by Ukraine’s president on Tuesday, Senate Republicans didn’t budge on their demands for stricter new border policies as a condition for supporting more aid to the war-torn country. Instead, they expressed growing pessimism about being able to lock in a deal by the time the House and Senate skip town for its scheduled Christmas recess at the week’s end.

“It’s practically impossible, even if we reach an agreement, to craft it, get it through the Senate, get it through the House before Christmas,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-TX., shared that assessment. He told Semafor he believed hammering out details into legislation capable of passing both chambers would turn into “a January exercise.”

However, Sens. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; James Lankford, R-Okla.; and Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz are keeping up their intense negotiations over the border, now with involvement from the West Wing. They huddled on Tuesday afternoon with Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas along with aides from McConnell and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Sinema called it a “productive” session in brief comments afterwards.

Lankford is pushing to shutter CBPOne, per a Senate aide briefed on the talks,a mobile app that’s turned into a key portal asylum seekers at the Southern border. Migrants who use it to apply for an appointment in advance and arrive at an official port of entry are eligible for temporary parole that allows them into the country, as well as the opportunity to receive a work permit.

While the White House argues the system has reduced some of the chaos at the border, Republicans have derided it as a “concierge service” and “Disney Fastpass” for migrants seeking to enter the country.

“The CBP One app was built for this chaotic moment that we’re currently in,” Lankford told reporters on Tuesday. “You just literally show up at the door and get a work permit. We’d have to [shut that down].”