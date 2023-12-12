Biden says US wants Ukraine to ‘win’

Zelenskyy spent about an hour meeting with U.S. senators earlier Tuesday before crossing the Capitol to meet separately with House Speaker Mike Johnson.

In brief remarks following their meeting, Johnson made clear his position hadn’t changed on conditioning U.S. aid to Ukraine on border security measures and also said he hasn’t gotten sufficient answers from the Biden administration about the strategy forward in the war.

“These are our conditions because these are the conditions of the American people, and we are resolute on that,” Johnson said.

AD

A bipartisan group of senators has been negotiating on a potential border security package for weeks now with buy-in from the White House amid Republicans insisting future Ukraine aid be paired with measures to control illegal migration, but the two sides have yet to reach a consensus.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., one of the negotiators, said he hoped the Senate could reach an agreement before Christmas if the group delayed the planned holiday recess.

“There are some really serious new policies on the table, policies that are outside of the Democratic comfort zone,” Murphy told reporters after meeting Zelenskyy. “We’ve stretched, now Republicans need to stretch as well.”

But that’s not looking likely, as two leading Republicans predicted that the Senate would not reach a deal before year’s end.

Senators said Zelenskyy addressed questions about Ukraine’s war plans and corruption and underscored the importance of aid to Kyiv, warning that tactics would turn more brutal without military support from the U.S. He also asked for more air defense support.

“For them this is a question of life and death,” said Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D.

Zelenskyy didn’t offer a specific timeline of when he would like to see assistance approved, though the White House has warned it will run out by the end of the year.

“He talked about the dire consequences of the United States not providing aid but he said that he is not planning for the United States to pull out,” Murphy said.

In remarks on the Senate floor, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer characterized the meeting with Zelenskyy as “very powerful” and said he conveyed that “if no more aid is approved, Putin will win.” Schumer also said he implored Johnson to keep the House in session in order to pass the national security supplemental, which is expected to also include funding for Israel and Taiwan.