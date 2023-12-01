The issue that could tank the Senate’s border talks

The senate’s high stakes negotiations over border policy appeared deadlocked Thursday, as Democrats and Republicans continued to butt heads over a legal tool the Biden administration has leaned on to aid in humanitarian escapes and manage the massive influx of migrants seeking asylum at the southern border.

Lawmakers are at odds over a mechanism known as parole authority, which empowers the government power to admit certain migrants into the U.S. on a temporary basis. Conservatives have accused the administration of abusing the tool to wave hundreds-of-thousands of foreign nationals into the country.

“It’s stuck. Bad,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. told reporters when asked about the state of talks. “I’m not asking for H.R.2,” he added, referring to the House GOP’s party-line border bill. “But I want parole to be changed.”

A Senate aide briefed on the discussions also confirmed to Semafor that “parole is a real hangup” between the parties.

Republicans have demanded major reforms to U.S. asylum and border enforcement policies as the price for passing a new round of aid for Ukraine. The already difficult talks became increasingly bogged down after House Speaker Mike Johnson met with Senate Republicans at their Tuesday lunch, where he pressured them to pass as much of the House GOP’s signature border legislation as possible.

That bill would drastically narrow the Department of Homeland Security’s authority to provide humanitarian parole for large groups of people, among other stringent measures.

“Speaker Johnson said to the maximum extent possible, we need to demonstrate a lot of the priorities that were in H.R.2,” Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., one of the GOP negotiators, said in an interview.