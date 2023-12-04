The GOP demands that caused Democrats to walk out of border talks

Bipartisan Senate talks on border enforcement reached an impasse late last week in part because of a GOP demand to grant the executive branch sweeping powers to restrict immigration.

Senate Republicans were seeking to provide the president new authority to shut down the asylum system at will by refusing to any hear claims from individuals seeking refuge in the U.S., per two Democratic aides close to the negotiations.

Among other fears, Senate Democratic negotiators worried that those powers would allow for the revival of Title 42, the controversial covid-19 era policy that allowed for the swift expulsion of migrants who arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border that used the pandemic as legal justification for their removal.

AD

About 2.8 million people were expelled under the policy, which expired earlier this year after first being implemented under former President Trump. Trump is reportedly planning to reinstate a version of Title 42 to shut off the processing of asylum claims at the US-Mexico border as part of a second term agenda, The New York Times reported.

Democrats were concerned as well that giving the executive branch power to shut down the asylum system would make it easier for a future administration to reprise Trump’s ban on immigrants from several Muslim majority nations, according to the aides.

Republicans were also seeking to implement changes to so-called safe third-country laws that would result in a de-facto ban on migrants applying for asylum if they had to travel through other countries to arrive in the U.S., per one of the aides. “Republicans were coming to us with increasingly extreme proposals,” the Democratic aide said.

AD

Another source familiar with the talks said the Senate GOP’s demands included authorizing the federal government to detain children for prolonged periods of time and the construction of detention facilities on US military bases,. But Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-AZ., one of the negotiators, disputed that in a post on X.

“This isn’t true,” she wrote. “Getting to yes is hard enough, given the real differences between D and R positions on the border.” One of the Democratic aides briefed on talks said those provisions were originally part of the one-page proposal unveiled by the Senate GOP a month ago, but it wasn’t a factor in the collapse of the talks.