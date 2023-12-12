Biden chief of staff jumps into faltering border talks

With Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy due in Washington on Tuesday, the White House has plunged directly into the Senate’s wobbling bipartisan negotiations over a deal to potentially trade stiff new border enforcement reforms for aid to Kyiv.

White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients is now part of the discussions with Sens. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; James Lankford, R-Okla.; and Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., according to a Senate aide. It’s the most direct involvement from the West Wing since the group began bargaining about a month ago. Another person familiar with the talks said Zients has been in conversations with the negotiating trio, along with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Several top lawmakers had previously suggested that the White House would need to get involved to break the ongoing logjam in negotiations. Republicans have said they will not approve another round of aid to Ukraine without significant new limits on the U.S. asylum program, and other major changes to border policy. On Monday, Lankford told reporters that he didn’t think there was enough time to cinch an agreement before the Senate adjourns for Christmas.

“I hope he’s wrong,” Murphy told reporters. “I hope tomorrow’s [Zelensky] visit will convince Republicans to put a bow on this agreement.”

On Monday, both Democrats and Republicans acknowledged that discussions have been making halting progress, at best. But they offered conflicting accounts of how negotiations unfolded over the weekend, which left it unclear how much Republicans and Democrats were actively talking.

Lankford said the White House and Senate Democrats had cut him out of talks for the last several days while trying to reach an agreement among themselves about what sort of deal on border policy they could accept. “I didn’t get looped in. It was just a frustrating weekend,” he told reporters.

But Democrats insisted that Lankford hadn’t been left out. “They negotiated through the weekend,” a Democratic aide briefed on the discussions told Semafor.