The FTX spreadsheet you haven’t seen

As his crypto empire was collapsing, Sam Bankman-Fried shopped a $4.7 billion grab-bag of venture investments, ranging from fintech firms to crypto assets, around Wall Street in a bid to raise money, according to people familiar with previously unreported documents.

The spreadsheets detail the holdings of Alameda Research, the trading arm controlled by Bankman-Fried, whose financial dealings at FTX are at the heart of federal investigations into the now-bankrupt company.

They list nearly 500 separate holdings, with the vast majority acquired this year, and were shared with potential investors that Bankman-Fried hoped might bail out FTX. None did.

The documents show just how far and fast Bankman-Fried splashed his money around, and suggest a deeper intermingling of assets between Alameda and FTX than previously known.

The portfolio included:

a $100 million stake in Dave, a mobile-banking app aimed at younger customers

a $20 million stake in Stocktwits, an online forum for traders to share ideas and make investments

a $400 million stake in Modulo, which one of the people described as a quantitative trading shop, not to be confused with a Brazilian asset manager of the same name

Some entries match those on FTX’s own balance sheet, which was also shopped to potential investors last week, as reported by the Financial Times. A person familiar with the matter said that FTX had seized certain assets from Alameda after a margin call at the trading firm, which might explain why some of its assets appear in both places.

Federal prosecutors are investigating those ties, including whether Bankman-Fried dipped into FTX’s customer balances to bail out Alameda after bad investments. That’s against FTX’s terms of service and may violate U.S. laws. Bankman-Fried is an investor in Semafor.

Among the overlapping holdings are a $1.15 billion stake in Genesis Digital Assets, a crypto miner, and a $200 million investment in Sequoia, the venture-capital firm that wrote down its own stake in FTX to zero last week.

The Alameda document also lists a $45 million investment in Anthony Scaramucci’s SkyBridge Capital. FTX acquired a 30% stake in SkyBridge in September, but the spreadsheet suggests it might have transferred the position to Alameda as it sought to ringfence any valuable assets that investors might lend against.

Semafor/Al Lucca

Bankman-Fried and FTX didn’t respond to requests for comment. Alameda couldn’t be reached for comment.