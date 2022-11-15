FTX inner circle had gilded, isolated lives in Bahamas resort

Nassau, Bahamas — Ground zero for the biggest crypto crash yet is a 12,000-square-foot penthouse at a secluded resort surrounded by equestrian trails and superyachts, with a replica of the charging bull statue of Wall Street on the marina below.

It was here, in a pad newly on the market for $40 million, that Sam Bankman-Fried and his small cadre of lieutenants holed up as his crypto exchange, FTX, melted down, people familiar with the matter said. Its swift collapse last week raises fresh questions about what they were doing in the Bahamas in the first place, how that might influence the actions of U.S. authorities investigating FTX, and what it means for the island itself.

Semafor/Bradley Saacks

The exclusive Albany resort – where apartment sales start at $5 million and which counts Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods as investors – has been a luxury dormitory of sorts for FTXers and executives at affiliated crypto trading firm Alameda Research, who live and work together (and, according to Coindesk, date each other, too). Its 24-hour restaurant added options for the vegan, tee-totaling Bankman-Fried and printed menus in Chinese, the native tongue of many of the company’s employees.

FTX’s nerve center was Bankman-Fried’s five-bedroom, sixth-floor residence, which includes a private elevator, his and her bathrooms, a spa, and pool. The penthouse, with ocean views and Italian marble, was recently listed for sale. Bankman-Fried is an investor in Semafor.

Last year, FTX moved its headquarters to the Caribbean, which welcomed the crypto industry, from Hong Kong, where COVID-19 travel rules were strict. The exchange had announced plans for a $60 million, five-acre complex in the Bahamas that would include a boutique hotel. The country’s prime minister said at the groundbreaking this April that the campus would rival Google’s Mountain View, California headquarters. People who work close to the site said the only progress they’ve seen is a perimeter fence.

The Albany was the ideal place for FTX workers, who are mostly in their 20s and early 30s, to work long hours nearly every day of the week. According to people close to FTX workers who lived there, the use of stimulants like Adderall was not uncommon to work more hours. Both Bankman-Fried and Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison have tweeted about taking stimulants and, when they don’t wear off, sleeping pills. Former head of institutional sales Zane Tackett tweeted his normal work schedule was 9 am to 2 am, six days a week.