FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried puts Bahamas penthouse up for sale for $40 million

Seaside

Nassau, Bahamas — FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has put his Bahamas penthouse up for sale for about $40 million after he lost billions in net worth amid the collapse of his crypto exchange.

A real estate broker for the 12,000-square feet, five-bedroom residence in the luxury Albany resort said Monday the penthouse was put up for sale in the last week but declined to name the owner. People close to current and former FTX employees who have been at the residence confirmed it is Bankman-Fried’s place.

He and other senior colleagues at FTX live and work in the penthouse, which includes a private elevator, his and her bathrooms, a spa, and pool, according to the listing. The residence also overlooks the Atlantic Ocean, has Italian marble accents throughout, and German-engineered doors and windows.

FTX, one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges, filed for bankruptcy on Friday while Bankman-Fried, an investor in Semafor, resigned as CEO. Bankman-Fried didn’t respond to a request for comment.

AD

Autism Capital, which describes itself as citizen journalism in crypto, first tweeted about the sale on Sunday.

Bankman-Fried has been looking to liquidate different holdings in recent days. The Financial Times reported that he was shopping his large stake in publicly-traded brokerage Robinhood, worth about $472 million at the time, for a 20% discount at the end of last week.