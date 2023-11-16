Biden, Xi meeting yields new cooperation

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — The first meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in a year ended with agreements to curb fentanyl, restore military-to-military communications, and begin expert discussions on the safety and risks of artificial intelligence.

Biden outlined the agreements at a news conference Wednesday evening in San Francisco following over four hours of meetings with Xi and their top advisers, calling the military communications “critically important” to avoid potentially deadly miscalculations. Biden said he also raised more contentious subjects, like China’s actions in the Taiwan strait, human rights, and Americans detained in China, and that he and Xi agreed to keep open lines of communication.

“We’re in a competitive relationship,” Biden said. “But my responsibility is to make this rational and manageable so it doesn’t result in conflict.”

The two sides also reached an agreement to resume climate talks and ramp up renewables the day prior.

Wednesday’s meeting came on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Forum in San Francisco and was held at the Filoli estate, a grand property on the California coast famously used for filming the television series “Dynasty” in the 1980s.

Even before the announcements, some argued the meeting — which U.S. officials characterized as an effort to stabilize relations — was a success because of the signals both sides sent to one another about the need for frank communication.

At the start of the meeting, Biden addressed Xi by stressing the importance of dialogue in order to avoid “misconceptions or miscommunication.” Xi, through a translator, said that China and the U.S. could not turn “their back on each other.” “Planet Earth is big enough for the two countries to succeed, and one country’s success is an opportunity for the other,” he told Biden.

“I think that’s about as good a floor you can hope for in this relationship,” Anja Manuel, executive director of the Aspen Security Forum, told Semafor.

Xi also attended a dinner with a large group of American executives in San Francisco later Wednesday evening, amid concerns among some executives about the business climate in China due to a crackdown on foreign firms.