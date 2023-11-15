What one CEO wants to see from the Biden-Xi meeting

One of the American executives who plans to attend a dinner with Chinese leader Xi Jinping later this week said he hopes the U.S. and China will use a high-stakes summit in San Francisco to affirm their business ties despite tensions over technology and other issues.

“It’s too important for both economies to have anything other than alignment on certain principles around the movement of trade, lack of protectionism,” Kevin Ali, CEO of the biopharmaceutical company Organon, told Semafor in an interview. “With these two economies at loggerheads on certain issues, it’s not good for the world. … That is the issue.”

Ali is one of three co-chairs for the Asia-Pacific Economic Council CEO summit, which kicks off Wednesday in San Francisco with a star-studded roster of executives and government officials. President Joe Biden and Xi will separately meet on the sidelines of APEC on Wednesday. The White House has sought to keep expectations low for the meeting.

Ali said he hoped to use the summit and surrounding APEC events to help accelerate work on public-private partnerships in healthcare and specifically women’s health, which is a focus of Organon.

At the dinner with Xi later this week, Ali said he would convey that there are “mutually beneficial aims” of private industries like his own and the Chinese government. He mentioned fertility as a potential area of mutual work (China’s fertility rate hit a record low last year).