U.S. and China will likely set up a channel for talks on AI

The United States and China will likely agree this week to set up a formalized channel for talks on artificial intelligence when President Joe Biden and Xi Jinping meet in San Francisco during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, according to people familiar with the matter.

The talks are expected to take the form of “track 1” or “track 1.5” diplomatic discussions, meaning they would involve some level of official government participation. One person posited that the discussions could amount to a new “working group” on AI guardrails.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment and a Chinese embassy spokesperson declined to offer specifics. Biden administration officials previously signaled that AI will likely be a topic of conversation at APEC.

When asked by Semafor about potential AI announcements out of the Biden-Xi meeting, Matt Murray, the State Department’s senior official for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, told reporters Monday that the U.S. wants to continue to “advance discussions” related to AI with APEC nations and in bilateral talks.

Journalist Bill Bishop wrote in his Monday newsletter that there could be an announcement on an AI working group and that Beijing wants to use it ”to complain about tech controls.”

Setting up a new channel would follow a pattern in the Biden administration’s recent engagements with China, which have also included new working groups to tackle economic and financial issues.