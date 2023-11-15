‘Earth is big enough’ for both U.S. and China to succeed, Xi tells Biden

Karina Tsui /

The U.S.-China relationship is the “most important bilateral relationship in the world,” Chinese leader Xi Jinping said in opening remarks alongside U.S. President Joe Biden, ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco on Wednesday.

This is the first time in a year that the two leaders have met in person and their high-stakes meeting has been months in the making, involving officials from both governments traveling between Beijing and Washington to ease tensions between the two global powers.

“Planet Earth is big enough for the two countries to succeed, and one country’s success is an opportunity for the other,” Xi said, adding that the U.S. and China are “fully capable of rising above differences and find the right way for the two major countries to get along with each other.”

The Chinese leader also said that the two countries “turning their backs on each other is not an option,” and that “conflict and confrontation” will have dire consequences for both.

“We haven’t always agreed...but our meetings have always been candid, straightforward, and useful,” Biden said in his opening remarks, adding that it is of “paramount” importance that the two leaders understand each other clearly with “no misconceptions or miscommunication.”

U.S. administration officials have cautioned observers to lower expectations of commitments coming out of the summit, saying that open channels of communication between the leaders of the world’s two largest economies is itself a sign of great progress.