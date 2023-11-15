Can a China-friendly coalition oust Taiwan’s nationalist party?

Diego Mendoza /

Taiwan’s January election just got a lot more competitive.

The island’s Kuomintang (KMT), a pro-dialogue party that advocates for closer ties to Beijing, announced on Wednesday that it was entering a “pan-blue” coalition with the centrist Taiwan’s People Party (TPP), a move that aims to rally voters against Vice President William Lai, the candidate running on the nationalist and pro-sovereignty Democratic Progressive Party ticket.

The two parties said they will announce their presidential and vice presidential nominees on Saturday, and it remains unclear which of the two parties’ candidates, the KMT’s Hou Yu-ih and the TPP’s Ko Wen-je, will lead the coalition.