Intel is in early-stage talks to add AMD as a customer at Intel’s factories, in what would be another vote of confidence in the struggling chipmaker, according to people familiar with the matter.
In the past seven weeks, Intel has gained investment dollars and public support from the White House, Nvidia, and SoftBank, and is in talks for backing from Apple, Semafor and others have reported. AMD designs chips that are currently produced mostly by Taiwan’s TSMC, and Intel currently lacks the technology to produce AMD’s most advanced, profitable chips.
It’s unclear how much of their manufacturing would shift to Intel if the two companies reach a deal, or whether it would come with a direct investment by AMD, similar to the deals cut by other companies. It is possible that no agreement will be reached, the people said.
Spokespeople for Intel and AMD declined to comment. Intel shares rose around 3.5% on the news and are up around 77% for the year.
AMD has reason to stay in the White House’s good graces. Its significant business selling chips in China was hit by export restrictions earlier this year, which Trump recently loosened.
Intel’s chip factories are considered inferior to TSMCs. But big American companies, following the Trump administration’s preference for having a US chip-manufacturing champion, have diverted at least some of their production, mostly for less-advanced chips, towards Intel’s domestic foundries.
Intel for months has been speaking with prospective customers and investors about similar deals, people familiar with the company have previously said.
Intel once dominated, and still has a large market share, in more prosaic chips that power laptops. But the rapid advancement and adoption of AI chips, pioneered by Nvidia, has left it flat-footed.