SoftBank to invest $2B in Intel

SoftBank will invest $2 billion in Intel. The Japanese firm’s decision follows news last week that the US government could take a stake in the troubled chipmaking giant.

Intel has fallen behind other leading semiconductor firms, and its CEO warned recently that it could halt chip manufacturing in order to refocus its resources. Such a move would be a blow to Washington’s plans, however: Intel is the only company to make advanced chips on US soil. SoftBank’s investment represents a vote of confidence in the company and a bet that the Trump administration’s own support will go ahead, although while it buys Intel time, the company is still lacking the heavyweight customers it needs to grow, The Wall Street Journal said.