Intel seeks investment from Apple

Intel is on its way to being one of the strangest and most economically vital utilities in modern history. The company is seeking an investment from Apple, a person familiar with the matter said, confirming a Bloomberg report. That would follow the 4% stake Intel sold to Nvidia, the 2% it sold to SoftBank, and the 10% it forked over to the US government.

Talks with other chip companies predated the White House’s move, which began as a pressure campaign on CEO Lip-Bu Tan but has become a badly needed vote of confidence in a company with a long history of missteps and complacency. Intel shares are now outperforming the three companies whose money it sought.

Intel is behind in both cutting-edge AI chips and more prosaic models used in mobile phones, which cost it Apple’s Mac business back in 2020. Apple has since perfected its own M-series chips, and is unlikely to switch back. But Western AI companies see the value in a strong US manufacturer, and like much of corporate America, are taking cues from the White House.