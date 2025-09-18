Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Business newsletter icon
From Semafor Business
In your inbox, 2x per week
Sign up

Nvidia to invest $5B in rival Intel

Sep 18, 2025, 12:20pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
An Intel chip.
Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuters

Nvidia will invest $5 billion in Intel and co-develop chips for data centers and personal computers, a vote of confidence from a competitor following the Trump administration’s lifeline to the struggling tech giant. Roughly $16 billion has been poured into the company, first by the US government, then by SoftBank, and now by rival Nvidia.“This has been a golden few weeks for Intel after years of pain and frustration for investors,” one analyst wrote.

Talks between Nvidia and Intel began before Trump attacked CEO Lip-Bu Tan in August, a person familiar with the matter said. Notably, the deal does not mean Nvidia will become an Intel Foundry customer — yet.

Rohan Goswami
AD