Nvidia to invest $5B in rival Intel

Nvidia will invest $5 billion in Intel and co-develop chips for data centers and personal computers, a vote of confidence from a competitor following the Trump administration’s lifeline to the struggling tech giant. Roughly $16 billion has been poured into the company, first by the US government, then by SoftBank, and now by rival Nvidia.“This has been a golden few weeks for Intel after years of pain and frustration for investors,” one analyst wrote.

Talks between Nvidia and Intel began before Trump attacked CEO Lip-Bu Tan in August, a person familiar with the matter said. Notably, the deal does not mean Nvidia will become an Intel Foundry customer — yet.