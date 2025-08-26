An Intel stake is bad for shareholders

Trump’s move to take a 10% stake in Intel won’t be the last of its kind — and it has the potential to upend shareholder primacy in a big way.

The government has shifted from privatizing public assets (sell the national parks!) to nationalizing private assets to fund Trump’s pet project: The stake is a “down payment on a sovereign wealth fund,” NEC director Kevin Hassett told CNBC yesterday.

What would be in that fund? The White House also picked up a $400 million stake in rare-earth miner MP Materials earlier this year and has its strategic bitcoin reserve, stocked with crypto seized from criminal prosecutions. Its efforts to sell off national holdings like land and art — to “monetize the asset side of the US balance sheet” — appear to have slowed, and it hasn’t yet publicly put a value on the “stewardship” assets it holds in public trust.

So what’s in it for the taxpayer? It’s an open question whether Intel can indeed become America’s national champion in the global AI race, as Semafor’s Reed Albergotti noted. The company lags behind competitors — that was part of the reason Lip-Bu Tan was brought in to replace Pat Gelsinger — and customers aren’t willing to risk building their chips with a competitor that isn’t on the cutting edge. Taxpayers are “more like distressed asset investors getting equity in companies that have been on the rocks,” The Argument’s Jordan Weissmann noted. Still, the stake, which makes the US government Intel’s largest shareholder, may give it some breathing space to orchestrate its second big turnaround effort in recent years.