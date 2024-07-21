What’s next: Will anyone challenge Kamala Harris?

Harris was regarded as the strong frontrunner to succeed Biden even before his decision to officially support her. She’s already vetted and helped build party members’ confidence with a series of public appearances — and no private leaks — since the debate. Financially, she would simplify the issue of transferring Biden’s campaign resources, since she’s already part of the same ticket. An alternative nominee could still inherit some of Biden’s funds indirectly, but they’d need to be transferred to the DNC or to a super PAC, which could bring some complications.

The leaders of the powerful Congressional Black Caucus quickly endorsed Harris on behalf of its members. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, announced her own support within an hour of Biden’s announcement. Rep. Ann Kuster, chair of the more moderate New Democrats, announced her support as well. So did Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who is up for re-election in one of the most competitive battleground states. If they’re at all indicative of the broader party, that’s a broad range of support from critical groups that leaves little opening for anyone else.

“I look forward to talking with my colleagues about the path forward and the best process to make sure that Kamala Harris is elected our next president,” said Rhode Island Rep. Gabe Amo, who highlighted his work for the Biden White House when he won a special election last year.

At the same time, there are Democrats who have urged the party to consider alternatives who might be able to more fully reset the race by leaving behind any baggage associated with the Biden White House. It might be harder to attack a governor over inflation, border crossings, or the withdrawal from Afghanistan — each of which featured prominently in the Republican National Convention — that took place while they were not in the administration.

“Dem delegates need to pick a swing state winner,” Reed Hastings, a top donor, said on X.

Some Democrats have circulated plans for a “blitz primary” among donors in which a number of candidates would hold celebrity-studded forums to debate the party’s future ahead of an open convention. The final decision, according to the proposal circulating, could be made by delegates as late as the day before the convention, possibly through a ranked-choice-voting system.

There’s already been some division among state parties about how to proceed. Within minutes of Biden’s announcement, the chairs of the California and Washington state parties had endorsed Harris. But New York Democratic Party chair Jay Jacobs told the New York Times that delegates and party officials should “hold their powder.”

But things are moving extremely fast, and Harris’ big advantage may simply be the lack of time for lesser-known figures to quickly consolidate support from voters, donors, activists, and especially delegates ahead of a convention.

“We don’t have time for a Democratic primary right now,” Democratic pollster Cornell Belcher said on MSNBC.

Outside groups which already endorsed Biden will have to make a new decision about a Harris-led ticket. Labor unions whose members or leaders voted to support Biden will need to vote again; in a statement, the pro-Biden Communication Workers of America said that it “will be meeting to review our endorsement.”