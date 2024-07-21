What’s next: Will anyone challenge Kamala Harris?

The News
Minutes after announcing his withdrawal from the presidential race, Joe Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to succeed him. Thousands of Democratic delegates will have to sign off on that.
Of the 3,933 delegates who pick the party’s nominee, 3,896 are pledged to Biden, based on the results of this year’s primaries. When Biden unbinds them, they are free to vote for whoever they chose. The “open convention” that some Democrats pined for is already here; anyone can now run for the nomination, and against Harris. (Another 739 “superdelegates” can only vote if no nominee is chosen on the first ballot.)
“I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination,” Harris said in a statement. “Over the past year, I have traveled across the country, talking with Americans about the clear choice in this momentous election. And that is what I will continue to do in the days and weeks ahead.”
The question now is who would try to make Harris “earn” it. In the hours after Biden’s announcement, multiple state party chairs and leaders in Congress endorsed Harris, as did Emily’s List, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Rep. Jim Clyburn, and a host of other major players.
Marianne Williamson, who reactivated her longshot progressive campaign after Biden’s disastrous Atlanta debate, said that she was still in the race, and would be “convincing Democratic delegates that I am the best candidate to take us to victory in November.”
But all eyes will be on the high-profile potential competitors who have been floated by others over the last few weeks to see if a true challenger emerges. The bigger names include Governors Gretchen Whitmer, Gavin Newsom, Josh Shapiro, JB Pritzker, Andy Beshear, and Wes Moore, as well as Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
Some Democrats have even whispered about more out-of-nowhere options, like businessman Mark Cuban. “News to me,” Cuban said in response to an inquiry.
Know More
Harris was regarded as the strong frontrunner to succeed Biden even before his decision to officially support her. She’s already vetted and helped build party members’ confidence with a series of public appearances — and no private leaks — since the debate. Financially, she would simplify the issue of transferring Biden’s campaign resources, since she’s already part of the same ticket. An alternative nominee could still inherit some of Biden’s funds indirectly, but they’d need to be transferred to the DNC or to a super PAC, which could bring some complications.
The leaders of the powerful Congressional Black Caucus quickly endorsed Harris on behalf of its members. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, announced her own support within an hour of Biden’s announcement. Rep. Ann Kuster, chair of the more moderate New Democrats, announced her support as well. So did Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who is up for re-election in one of the most competitive battleground states. If they’re at all indicative of the broader party, that’s a broad range of support from critical groups that leaves little opening for anyone else.
“I look forward to talking with my colleagues about the path forward and the best process to make sure that Kamala Harris is elected our next president,” said Rhode Island Rep. Gabe Amo, who highlighted his work for the Biden White House when he won a special election last year.
At the same time, there are Democrats who have urged the party to consider alternatives who might be able to more fully reset the race by leaving behind any baggage associated with the Biden White House. It might be harder to attack a governor over inflation, border crossings, or the withdrawal from Afghanistan — each of which featured prominently in the Republican National Convention — that took place while they were not in the administration.
“Dem delegates need to pick a swing state winner,” Reed Hastings, a top donor, said on X.
Some Democrats have circulated plans for a “blitz primary” among donors in which a number of candidates would hold celebrity-studded forums to debate the party’s future ahead of an open convention. The final decision, according to the proposal circulating, could be made by delegates as late as the day before the convention, possibly through a ranked-choice-voting system.
There’s already been some division among state parties about how to proceed. Within minutes of Biden’s announcement, the chairs of the California and Washington state parties had endorsed Harris. But New York Democratic Party chair Jay Jacobs told the New York Times that delegates and party officials should “hold their powder.”
But things are moving extremely fast, and Harris’ big advantage may simply be the lack of time for lesser-known figures to quickly consolidate support from voters, donors, activists, and especially delegates ahead of a convention.
“We don’t have time for a Democratic primary right now,” Democratic pollster Cornell Belcher said on MSNBC.
Outside groups which already endorsed Biden will have to make a new decision about a Harris-led ticket. Labor unions whose members or leaders voted to support Biden will need to vote again; in a statement, the pro-Biden Communication Workers of America said that it “will be meeting to review our endorsement.”
The View From Republicans
Some Republicans, like Vivek Ramaswamy, have said for a year that Biden wouldn’t be the Democratic nominee. Others, more recently, said that they might challenge Democrats in the courts if they tried to replace him.
“I think they have got legal hurdles in some of these states, and it’ll be litigated, I would expect, on the ground there,” House Speaker Mike Johnson claimed on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday. “They will have to sort through that.”
Johnson didn’t say what legal hurdles he was thinking about; ahead of Biden’s announcement, some Democrats who wanted him to stay warned that Republicans would get litigious if he didn’t.
“We know that the Republican Party and its affiliated group, like Project 2025 author The Heritage Foundation, plan on filing all conceivable challenges,” wrote the chairs of the DNC’s rules committee, in a memo to members this week.
But no state law would prevent Democrats from switching nominees at the convention, and Johnson didn’t repeat his warning in a statement after Biden’s announcement, when he urged the president to resign. At the RNC this week, Republicans talked dismissively about Harris, saying they’d tie her to Biden’s least popular policies.
“She’s slightly more popular than cancer,” CPAC president Matt Schlapp said. “She’s a classic DEI pick.They picked someone, maybe, for virtuous reasons. But picking someone because of skin color and stuff like that doesn’t pan out. Democrats, by the way, are the ones who say this.”
Notable
