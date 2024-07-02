Vivek Ramaswamy heads up the Biden replacement theory victory lap

The idea has hovered around the fringes of American politics for months: Joe Biden, 81, won’t really be his party’s nominee.

It’s the sort of thing Republican candidates tossed out at rallies and on podcasts, at first as a warning to their own party not to renominate an aging former president, and then as part of the broad implication the Democratic Party is a kind of rigged system of its own.

And now that the idea appears, suddenly, plausible, its promoters would like you to remember they were there first.

“All people remember later is you said something crazy — without remembering what it was, when in fact the crazy thing that you said turned out to be true,” Vivek Ramaswamy, who repeatedly said on the campaign trail that he’d be running against a Democrat other than Biden in November, told Semafor in a phone interview. “Many Republicans rejected this possibility last year when I spoke about it, let alone the Democrats in relegating this to fringe conspiracy talk.”

Ramaswamy wasn’t the only one on that particular fringe.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was quick to suggest the Democrats “may sub him out for someone else,” and in part participated in a debate with California Gov. Gavin Newsom on that premise.

“Now you have some of these media people saying that he should not run, and all this other stuff, when they knew this was how he was,” DeSantis told reporters at a press conference on Monday. “They decided to paper that over, to try to get him across the finish line. Well, what happened on Thursday was that people saw with their own eyes, and so they’re not going to be able to gaslight that.”

Nikki Haley, the only Trump challenger to carry a state in the primary, frequently said Biden would be unable to finish his term, and that the next president would be female – either her, or Vice President Kamala Harris.

“They are going to be smart about it,” Haley told the Wall Street Journal on Saturday. “They’re going to bring somebody younger. They’re going to bring somebody vibrant. They’re going to bring somebody tested.”