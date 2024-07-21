DNC members are organizing a letter backing Kamala Harris

The News
Members of the Democratic National Committee are circulating a letter urging delegates to support Kamala Harris as the party’s nominee for president at their national convention, according to a letter obtained by Semafor.
“We are well aware of the historical significance of this moment. We respect, appreciate, and are grateful to President Biden for all that he has done and continues to do for our country and the world. We respectfully urge delegates to the 2024 Democratic National Convention, and all voters in November to support Kamala Harris for President of the United States,” the letter reads.
Organizers are still gathering signatures, but it has already been signed by at least 60 current and former DNC members throughout the country and describes Harris as the “strongest candidate for President” who can “best offer a clear, unifying vision for the future”
“DNC is basically coronating Harris,” one source familiar with the planning around the letter told Semafor.
Kadia’s view
The letter is the latest sign of consolidation behind Harris, who is rapidly building support from state and national party leaders on the heels of being endorsed by Biden. The 3,933 delegates are the ones who matter most, since they pick the nominee and are free to choose whoever they want with Biden out of the race, and it’s clear Harris supporters in the DNC want to show momentum with them as well.
I’m told more groups are expected to weigh in by the end of the day, including The Young Democrats of America, according to a source familiar with their discussions. If a potential challenger wants to create the impression that her nomination isn’t settled business, they’re going to have to move very fast.
Notable
- The convention is slated to take place August 19-22 in Chicago, where delegates will officially vote for the nominee. Semafor’s David Weigel walks through the process of how they can confirm a replacement.