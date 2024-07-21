DNC members are organizing a letter backing Kamala Harris

Members of the Democratic National Committee are circulating a letter urging delegates to support Kamala Harris as the party’s nominee for president at their national convention, according to a letter obtained by Semafor.

“We are well aware of the historical significance of this moment. We respect, appreciate, and are grateful to President Biden for all that he has done and continues to do for our country and the world. We respectfully urge delegates to the 2024 Democratic National Convention, and all voters in November to support Kamala Harris for President of the United States,” the letter reads.

Organizers are still gathering signatures, but it has already been signed by at least 60 current and former DNC members throughout the country and describes Harris as the “strongest candidate for President” who can “best offer a clear, unifying vision for the future”

“DNC is basically coronating Harris,” one source familiar with the planning around the letter told Semafor.