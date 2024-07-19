Republicans leave RNC energized to run against…someone

MILWAUKEE — For four joyful days here, Republicans celebrated. Their party had instantly rallied behind the ticket of Donald Trump and JD Vance. Democrats were melting down, panicking about Joe Biden, trying to convince him to abandon his campaign.

By Thursday afternoon, delegates were fretting that he might.

“If you replace Biden with anybody, it’ll be harder,” said Wes Nakagiri, a Michigan delegate who arrived to the Fiserv Forum dressed up as the 81-year old president – a Biden mask, a hospital gown, and an inflatable walker. “He’s so bad! Strictly from a selfish standpoint, I hope he stays in.”

AD

It was a dizzying split-screen. Trump, the survivor of a failed assassination attempt, spent a week being prayed for and cheered for by energized Republicans.

Hulk Hogan ripped off a tank top to reveal a Trump-Vance shirt, pledging to “make Trumpamania run wild again!” Delegates recited the names of service members killed during the evacuation of Afghanistan, and chanted “fight, fight, fight,” as Trump had, after a bullet aimed at his head had grazed and wounded his right ear. A somber ex-president began his third acceptance speech retelling that story, steps away from gear belonging to the firefighter killed at the rally.

Democrats spent the week leaking damaging stories about Biden, working to replace the president with a younger and, hopefully, more electable ticket. As rumors swirled, Republicans wondered how they’d handle the switch. Biden was uniquely weak, they said. But any Democrat would have to own his record.

AD

“It’s not about his state of mind,” said former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, asked how his party would adjust, if it didn’t get to run against Biden. “It’s not about age or dementia, or anything like that. It’s about policy.”