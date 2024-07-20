Who gets to choose? Democrats detail ‘blitz primary’ options to replace Biden.

The two Democrats who popularized the idea of a “blitz primary” to replace Joe Biden are circulating a detailed proposal offering possible answers to three key questions: Who chooses the candidates to replace Joe Biden? How can they campaign? And how will the Democratic nominee be chosen?

The probability of a new, wide open primary still seems remote: President Joe Biden is currently rebuffing pleas from party leaders and members alike that he end the candidacy. If he does step aside, many Democrats see the swift installation of Vice President Kamala Harris atop the ticket as the best alternative.

But others fear the impression a closed process will leave on voters: it would “set her and the Party up to fail,” the new six-page memo, from Georgetown law professor Rosa Brooks and venture capitalist Ted Dintersmith, warns. By contrast, they argue, an open process as “the best opportunity in years, if not decades, for the Democratic Party to reclaim its role as the party of the people — and to reinvent itself as the party of the future.”

Brooks said she and Dintersmith are circulating the memo to top Democrats, and that while some party veterans have dismissed the proposal as farfetched, they’ve spoken to people involved in putting together conventions (including the upcoming one in August) and at the DNC who say they could make it happen. The memo, according to its authors, is intended both as a loose roadmap for Democratic leaders and as a response to critics like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who have raised questions about whether a process like this could work.