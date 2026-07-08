Exclusive / Rubio makes it official: Trump will remove Syrian terrorism designation

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has formally notified Congress that the Trump administration plans to lift Syria’s designation as a state sponsor of terrorism, he said in a statement to Semafor on Wednesday.

Trump told reporters earlier Wednesday that he planned to ditch the label following a meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara. Advocates for fully normalized US-Syria relations had previously told Semafor they were expecting the announcement as soon as Wednesday.

“Today, President Trump informed Congress of his administration’s intent to rescind Syria’s designation as a State Sponsor of Terrorism (SST), following a 45-day pre-notification period,” Rubio said. “This is yet another historic step by President Trump to give the Syrian people a chance at greatness.”

“Lifting sanctions on Syria will unlock international trade and investment, give Syria a chance to rebuild, and open up a new chapter for the Syrian people,” Rubio added. “A stable, unified Syria at peace with itself and its neighbors benefits not only the region, but the entire world.”

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Rubio cited an executive order from June 2025 that directed a review of the designation as well as “the positive changes and counterterrorism actions taken by the Syrian government, in addition to “formal assurances provided by President al-Sharaa that Syria will not support acts of international terrorism in the future.”