Momentum builds in Washington for lifting Syria sanctions

A key Trump administration official is joining senators of both parties in urging the House to clear the upper chamber’s repeal of sanctions on Syria.

US special envoy for Syria Tom Barrack on Monday called on the House to “follow suit” after senators included dual proposals to scrap the Caesar Act and require a report afterward in their version of annual defense legislation.

As lawmakers negotiate which measures make it into the final package, “this is an area where you’re going to see unity between the Senate and the administration,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., told Semafor, and “it’s the Senate’s view that that combination of things is the right way to go.”

The House advanced a different approach earlier this year. “Sanctions’ main value is not being placed on, but actually coming off,” Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said. “If you don’t do that … we’ll just end up with famine.”

— Eleanor Mueller