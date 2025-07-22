New Syria sanctions push scrambles partisan alliances

One Republican’s new push to overhaul US sanctions on Syria is upending Washington’s entrenched partisan alliances, splitting both parties and raising questions about where the White House stands.

The House Financial Services Committee on Tuesday advanced a bill from Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., that would allow President Donald Trump to permanently lift key sanctions on Syria in two years so long as its new government meets a set of conditions, including the release of political prisoners held by deposed former leader Bashar al-Assad.

Trump has already ended many sanctions on Syria through an executive order designed to help its new leader, the former militant Ahmed al-Sharaa, pursue his stated goal of opening the country up to new trade opportunities. Yet a significant number of lawmakers in both parties are skeptical of Trump’s quick embrace of the new Syrian leader, and Israel’s latest strikes on Syria have compounded the tricky politics of the moment.



In that context, Lawler’s proposal to set conditions on the remaining US sanctions has prompted a unique alignment of conservatives and progressives who prefer full repeal.

In another display of bipartisanship, two centrist Democrats — Reps. Brad Sherman of California and Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey — helped Republicans advance the Lawler plan. Trump-friendly Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., joined all other Democrats in voting “no.”

“The objective here is very straightforward, which is to actually allow for this government to start to take hold and be successful — and in order to do that, you need to have, obviously, economic cooperation, and you need the sanctions to begin to be eased,” Lawler told Semafor.

Still, he added, “I believe it is foolish to immediately remove all sanctions without a truly stable situation on the ground,” pointing to a possible “coup or a collapse of this fledgling government.”

Lawler said he’s “been in touch with members of the administration” about his legislation. A White House spokesperson declined to comment.

“I get what Mike’s trying to do, but in my view, let’s not get ahead of the White House,” Donalds told Semafor. “A lot of things have changed on the ground; let’s give the president a wide berth.”

Under current law, Trump can waive the remaining US sanctions on Syria, imposed under a law known as the Caesar Act, every 180 days. Lawler’s legislation would give the new administration two years to certify the new Syrian government had met its set of conditions before lifting the sanctions for good.

Among the lawmakers advocating for full repeal, rather than Lawler’s solution: Conservative Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., who urged the committee to “reconsider” the measure, and the Financial Services Committee’s top Democrat, Rep. Maxine Waters of California. Wilson said he supported the failed amendment Waters offered to Lawler’s bill on Tuesday.

“Well, hey, she’s correct,” Wilson said of Waters. “I’m very grateful that indeed, the president has indicated that he wants to give Syria a chance — and the way to do that is to fully repeal the sanctions, so that businesses know that they can invest.”

Some Democrats were torn ahead of the vote. Rep. Greg Meeks of New York, the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told Semafor that “it’s a touchy situation.”

“You remove all the sanctions at one time — you know, what does that mean?” Meeks said on his way into the committee room. “At the same time, you want to make sure that there is progress going down the road.”

“Maybe by the time I get outside, I can tell you exactly what I believe,” Meeks added. He wound up voting against the bill.