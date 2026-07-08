Exclusive / Trump expected to remove Syrian terrorism designation

Advocates for fully normalized US-Syria relations are bullish that President Donald Trump will lift the country’s designation as a state sponsor of terrorism as soon as Wednesday, when he’s set to meet with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara.

Stripping the state sponsor of terrorism designation would clear the way for private-sector investment in Syria, bolstering al-Sharaa’s government — and helping the US grow its foothold in the Middle East as it seeks a long-term deal to end the Iran war.

Trump directed a review of the designation last June that is still ongoing, according to a State Department official. The official added that “a number of steps” would have to be taken before the designation can be removed.

Yet there’s also emerging evidence that keeping the designation in place has held back Trump’s goals in the region. The state sponsor of terrorism label, first imposed on Syria in 1979 after a previous regime sided with Palestinian militants, continues to repel the business deals the country needs to recover from its crippling civil war.

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Companies “want to make investments, but the designation is an impediment,” Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., told Semafor, adding that he’s personally raised the matter with Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“We’re not looking for perfect governments,” Wilson said. “And then there are people who benefit sadly from division and are trying to divide Syria — and it could be Iranian influence, or it could be extremists around the world trying to make it not possible for there to be a sovereign, secure, peaceful, and prosperous Syria.”

The GOP-controlled Congress overcame intraparty divides to repeal Caesar Act sanctions on Syria last year. The Trump administration has also scrapped other key restrictions — including al-Sharaa’s designation as a terrorist.

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But the state sponsor of terrorism designation has created separate legal uncertainty for energy companies like Chevron and ConocoPhillips, which have already entered into agreements with Syria’s state-owned oil company — likely under the assumption the label would eventually be removed.

It’s also making it harder for tech companies to export their products to Syria, fueling fears the country could soon turn to China instead.

Nokia, for example, recently saw a deal to sell $30,000 of telecom equipment to Syria’s parliament delayed until it received a license from the US in June, according to people familiar with the process.

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“There’s no legal or legislative reason for the SST [designation] to still be in place — nothing,” said Charles Lister, director of the Syria Initiative at the Middle East Institute.

“Everything I’ve heard is that it is finally a done deal in the last two or three weeks and, in Trump style, he’d like to announce it … with Sharaa,” Lister added.

Türkiye, the host of this year’s NATO summit, has advocated for scrapping the designation.

A White House official told Semafor in a statement for this story that “a Syria that is stable, unified, and at peace with itself and its neighbors” is “a key element of the President’s vision for a peaceful and prosperous Middle East,” adding: “Syria must not become a base for terrorism or pose a threat to its neighbors and the wider world.”