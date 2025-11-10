Exclusive / Republican bucks White House push to remove Syria sanctions

House Foreign Affairs Chair Brian Mast, R-Fla., is refusing to greenlight the repeal of Caesar Act sanctions on Syria even as the White House puts its full weight behind it, people familiar with the talks told Semafor.

The US lifted other restrictions on President Ahmed al-Sharaa ahead of his meeting with President Donald Trump on Monday.

Mast, whose signoff is needed to include a Senate-passed proposal in annual defense legislation, told Semafor he “will not negotiate in the media” but “my concerns with a clean repeal of Caesar sanctions should be obvious to everybody.”

A senior administration official said the Trump administration “supports the full repeal of the Caesar Act,” calling it “key to allow US business and regional states to operate.”

Trump’s special envoy for Syria, Tom Barrack, has called at least half a dozen lawmakers to advocate for the policy change, a person familiar with the calls told Semafor.