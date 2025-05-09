Josh Hawley’s on a tax mission: Make Republicans working-class-friendly

Josh Hawley isn’t a Republican leader or on the Senate’s tax-writing committee. He’s still a central player in shaping the tax bill that promises to be President Donald Trump’s signature accomplishment.

And the Missouri senator is making clear that Republicans need to destroy the decades-long popular perception that they’re inordinately focused on wealthy people and big business.

“I would try to make it the biggest tax cut for working families in American history,” Hawley told Semafor on Thursday, just a few minutes after reports that Trump is vocally pushing for higher taxes on the highest earners.

Hawley’s cool with that, especially if the money from those taxes is used to help finance his top priorities: hiking the child tax credit from $2,000 to $5,000 and making anyone who pays payroll taxes eligible for it. He also wants to make charity and mortgage interest deductions accessible to all taxpayers.

That’s on top of his vow to stave off cuts to Medicaid, a red line that’s already causing huge tension within the GOP. But Hawley has a powerful ally in Trump, who Hawley talks to regularly.

There’s a bigger purpose behind the stand he’s taking on the tax bill. A few months into his second term, Hawley is adding policy heft to a brand of populist conservatism that could chart the path forward for his ever-evolving party. From cheering on $1,200 direct COVID-19 pandemic relief payments alongside independent Sen. Bernie Sanders to opposing a GOP-leadership-backed cryptocurrency bill on Thursday, Hawley blends selectively progressive fiscal policies with socially conservative views.

And he owns his sometimes lonely stances. If the House and Senate don’t end up meeting his bar for the child tax credit, Hawley says he’ll offer it as an amendment on the Senate floor and force a vote: “It would be a huge mistake not to include a bigger child tax credit in this thing.”

Much of Hawley’s current influence is rooted in his tight relationship with Trump. He objected to certifying President Joe Biden’s victory over Trump, which put him at odds with Senate GOP leaders at the time, and has remained a steadfast ally of the president’s.

Sometimes that alliance manifests as his constantly reminding Washington what Trump wants. For instance, Hawley has let the world know Trump opposes Medicaid benefit cuts, resulting in a gradual but noticeable decline in Republican momentum for slashing federal spending on the program.

Hawley said Thursday that Trump “is pushing the House in the right direction” on Medicaid.

It’s a little less clear how hard Trump will go to bat for the big child tax credit Hawley wants. During the 2024 campaign, the president flirted with a similar idea but never fully endorsed it.

Hawley said he believed the White House is “pushing” for a bigger credit, and he has spoken to Trump about making credits like the mortgage interest deduction available to all people who pay payroll taxes.

A person familiar with the White House’s position said tax bill provisions regarding the child tax credit or increasing eligibility to all people with jobs are under discussion, but with no commitments.