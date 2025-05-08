Cruz makes ‘legacy’ pitch for tax bill

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, had a challenge for Republicans’ at their retreat on Wednesday on reconciliation.

“The case I made to my colleagues is: We should ask ourselves in this bill, what will be the legacy that people will remember and talk about 10 years from now, 20, 30, 40 years from now?” Cruz told Semafor afterward.

He has some ideas, most notably legislation that would create investments accounts for “every child born in America to help them begin the journey of savings and benefit from the wonders of compound interest,” which they could tap into as adults.

He also pitched Republicans on a school choice provision providing tax credits for scholarship-granting organizations in states.

The Texas Republican said it’s “critically important” that Republicans include “legacy items that make a profound difference” in their tax cuts bill. Voters are likely to notice those, too.