Britt pitches fellow Republicans on new child care agenda

Republicans are starting to hash out the scope of their tax package, despite ongoing uncertainty as to how soon they’ll be able to pack all their priorities into a single bill. As they do that, plenty of them are recognizing the value in adding provisions for working families, as Democrats attack them for extending tax cuts that benefit the wealthy.

Some Republicans are pushing to greatly expand the child tax credit to help respond to the high cost of raising families; there may be too few resources to both boost that credit and add Britt’s new child care benefits, given the large number of competing tax proposals on the table, according to a person familiar with the talks.

Britt’s proposal would expand the child and dependent care tax credit and make it partially refundable, while increasing the size of the dependent care assistance program and making it easier for businesses to provide child care to their employees.

It has support from Republican Sens. Joni Ernst of Iowa, Susan Collins of Maine, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia and John Curtis of Utah. Both Collins and Ernst are up for reelection in battleground states, and child care affordability could prove a politically potent plank of the GOP’s tax package.

Britt has also talked to Senate Finance Chair Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, about her legislation, though he will also have to balance the needs of committee members against the priorities of the rest of the conference.

But for Britt, one of the youngest senators and a mother of two, it’s a no-brainer for her party to make a move now.

“As Republicans, we ran and won as the party of parents, the party of families, and the party of hard-working Americans,” Britt said. “And if you look at this big-tent coalition that we have built now, it’s time for us to make good on that.”