The 2025 tax war starts early as Harris and Trump vie over child credit

Harris’ economic platform also includes traditional Democratic priorities, such as restoring the enhanced child tax credit that briefly provided a monthly cash benefit to families regardless of income in 2021. The vice president also endorsed an extension of the Affordable Care Act’s insurance subsidies that made it cheaper for people to buy health care coverage in the law’s marketplaces.

“As president, I will be laser focused on creating opportunities for the middle class that advance their economic security, stability and dignity,” she said during a Friday appearance in North Carolina.

The Harris agenda offered an early look at her priorities, but so far her campaign has offered few details on how she’d propose to pay for her plans. An expansion of the Biden-era child tax credit alone costs $1.1 trillion over 10 years, and extending the ACA subsidies carries a price tag of $400 billion over 10 years, per the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

Nor has Trump’s campaign filled in the gaps about how it would pay for a Vance-style expanded child tax credit if the former president gets on board with the idea, which could be especially challenging given that Trump has called for further reducing corporate tax rates along with a permanent extension of his prior tax cuts. These tensions played out during the 2017 tax debates, when Republicans struggled to pay for a more modest child tax credit bump without compromising on business-oriented cuts.

Vance himself alluded to challenges making good on his pitch, even as he offered it.

“You, of course, have to work with Congress to see how possible and viable that is,” Vance told CBS of his $5,000 child tax credit idea.

Harris’ economic plan also waded into more politically popular but economically risky territory by featuring a proposed ban on grocery price gouging. That idea met with particularly hard brickbats from the GOP and skepticism about its viability from Jason Furman, a past economic advisor to former President Barack Obama.

More than any other piece of the vice president’s economic platform, her child tax credit pitch underscores the battle to come on Capitol Hill next year over the expiring provisions of the Trump-era tax law that Republicans pushed through in 2017.

“I think this helps set the stage by showing that the Vice President’s priority as President will be continuing tax relief to low to middle income families,” David Kamin, an ex-economic aide to President Biden, told Semafor. “That’s a really different set of priorities than has so far been articulated by Donald Trump.”