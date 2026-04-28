‘Horsesh*t’: Hill Republicans align against Spirit’s bid for a Trump bailout

President Donald Trump has spent most of his second term bending congressional Republicans to his will. That’s not going to happen with Spirit Airlines.

Less than a week after the president confirmed officials are “thinking about” buying a stake in the struggling carrier, nearly a dozen GOP lawmakers told Semafor they either opposed the plan or harbored significant doubts about it. Critics of the idea ranged from moderates to conservatives and from rank-and-file lawmakers to party leaders.

“This would be a really bad idea. I don’t think you want the government owning airlines,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune told Semafor Tuesday, adding that he would “share [that] view” with the Trump administration if officials ask.

It’s a strikingly unified front for congressional Republicans who break publicly with the president only on rare occasions, like when he suggested importing beef from Argentina last year. It took most GOP lawmakers far longer to signal their discomfort with the Justice Department’s investigation into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell — and when they at last did, they were often more circumspect.

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The Spirit proposal also marks a shift from Trump’s past bids for government equity in also-struggling companies like Intel and Lithium Americas, which drew quieter pushback. This time, the opposition was swift and nearly unanimous.

“It is a terrible idea; corporate bailouts are a mistake,” Senate Commerce Chair Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told Semafor. “The federal government doesn’t know a damn thing about running a budget airline — so I hope that this ill-conceived idea is put back on the shelf.”

A White House official told Semafor that the criticism is “premature” since “the Trump administration has not released any concrete plan on potential federal assistance for Spirit Airlines.”

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The Spirit bid for a Trump lifeline — and a counterproposal from another group of discount airlines — is the latest wedge between the GOP’s MAGA-friendly economic populists and its more traditional free-market wing. Republicans in the latter camp have also been frustrated with the Pentagon and Commerce Department’s purchases of stakes in other firms officials say are crucial to the US supply chain.

“It’s horsesh*t,” Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., told Semafor of the Spirit talks. “My God: 10% stake in Intel, 5 to 10% stakes in three or four mining companies, ‘golden share’ of US Steel — and now a half-a-billion dollar stake in Spirit Airlines.”

But even the president’s populist allies voiced potential concerns, including over Spirit’s performance record. Among them: Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., who on Tuesday called the Spirit proposal “not my favorite thing in the world.”

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“I don’t really want to help Spirit,” Hawley said. “Maybe I don’t get it. But Spirit is one of the worst in terms of how they treat their customers.”

Spirit did not immediately return a request for comment.