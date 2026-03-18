Exclusive / Republicans grow more frustrated with Justice Department’s Fed probe

The biggest obstacle to President Donald Trump’s quest for a new Federal Reserve chair is his own Justice Department, according to several Republican senators whose votes he needs to confirm his nominee.

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., told Semafor on Wednesday that he plans to continue his two-month blockade of Kevin Warsh’s central bank nomination until US Attorney Jeanine Pirro abandons her investigation into Fed renovations under current Chair Jerome Powell. The GOP’s one-vote majority on the Banking Committee means Tillis alone can stop Warsh’s nomination from advancing, but he isn’t the only GOP panel member urging Pirro to cut bait.

As Pirro digs in by vowing to appeal a judge’s decision to toss her subpoenas of the central bank, Tillis dismissed the potential offramps the Trump administration has floated to shake loose Warsh’s nomination, like a congressional investigation into Powell.

“There’s only one way out of a box canyon. Only one way out,” Tillis said in an interview in his Senate office. “And I think that they just need to recognize that all they’re doing is delaying the confirmation of a good nominee.”

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Warsh has begun meeting with Senate Republicans as the White House processes his confirmation paperwork, Tillis among them. The retiring North Carolinian said he had told the nominee that “my position is as important for him as it is for the current Fed chair,” since both Warsh and Powell benefit from continued defense of the Fed’s independence.

If not for Trump’s war in Iran, the stalemate over Warsh might prove the biggest thorn in the president’s side right now — but of course, reality has pulled the White House’s attention elsewhere. Nonetheless, the central bank is expected to hold interest rates steady on Wednesday rather than cut them as Trump and his allies have called for.

For the Banking Committee Republicans nudging Pirro to end her probe, it’s a simple matter of recognizing when you don’t have enough evidence.

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“I think it’s time to resolve the issue and move on,” Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., told Semafor. Rounds, who also met with Warsh last week, added that Warsh “clearly understands our concern in making sure that the Fed is independent.”

Said Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.: “I don’t know what evidence [Pirro] has. It’s hard for me to imagine that she has any, [given] she certainly wasn’t persuasive with the federal district court.”

The White House and DOJ did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Tillis, in his interview with Semafor, pushed back on the idea that the Fed “won’t have a chair” once Powell’s term expires in May: “It’s not the first time that they haven’t had someone in the confirmed position.”

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“They’ll pull from the bench — and they’ll move on,” Tillis added, since Fed Governor Stephen “Miran can remain there in the expired term of [former Fed Gov. Adriana] Kugler — and life will go on until 292 days expires or the investigation does.”