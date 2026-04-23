Trump says he’s ‘looking’ at buying Spirit Airlines

The US government will buy a stake in Spirit Airlines if it can “get it for the right price,” President Donald Trump said Thursday.

“We’re thinking about doing it, helping them out, meaning bailing them out, or buying it — I think we’d just buy it, we’d be getting it virtually debt-free,” Trump said in response to a question from Semafor during an unrelated event in the Oval Office. “They have some good aircraft, some good assets — and when the price of oil goes down, we’ll sell it for a profit.”

“I’d love to be able to save those jobs; I’d love to be able to save an airline. I like having a lot of airlines,” Trump continued. “So we are looking at Spirit.”

Officials are currently in talks to buy a significant stake in Spirit for as much as $500 million, The Wall Street Journal first reported this week. The discount carrier has struggled to emerge from its second bankruptcy as the war in Iran spikes the price of fuel.

“If we could get it for the right price, I’d do it, to save the jobs,” Trump told reporters Thursday. “And we have somebody that wants to run it — do a good job — smart person. And if they run it properly and if prices come down, all of a sudden it’s a valuable asset.”