John Thune is making a rare break with the president over President Donald Trump’s plan to import beef from Argentina — even as they stay in lockstep on the 22-day government shutdown.

The Senate majority leader told Semafor in a Wednesday interview that Trump’s plans are a clear bid “to drive down beef prices.”

“This isn’t the way to do it,” Thune said. “It’s created a lot of uncertainty in that market. So I’m hoping that the White House has gotten the message.”

Thune hails from South Dakota, a major beef-producing state, and he’s joined by a long line of fellow cattle-conscious Republicans in warning the president and his administration against the import plan. GOP senators have raised the issue to the Department of Agriculture, White House advisers, and Trump himself — but so far, the president is digging in despite the red-state concerns.

Trump defended his import plan on Wednesday and said cattle ranchers “don’t understand” how his policies benefit them. Thune said the “ideal” scenario would be no imported beef from Argentina.

AD

He said ranchers who tend to support Trump aren’t hiding their concern: “They think in the long term, he’s doing the right thing … In the near term, at least, it’s rattled the markets enough to make everybody nervous.”

It’s a rare split for a duo that has maintained total unity through one of the most challenging periods of Trump’s second term. Washington is mired in its second-longest shutdown of all time, but Trump and Thune are not deviating: They won’t negotiate with Democrats on health care until the government reopens. Their beef about Argentinian imports looks unlikely to change that.

Thune said talks with Democrats are quiet after he broached guaranteeing them a vote to extend expiring health care subsidies after the shutdown ends. His colleague, Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., told Semafor that he’s “invited a number of them to actually talk to John personally about what the path forward would look like,” an offer that hasn’t gone anywhere.

AD

In their most recent backchannel conversations, rank-and-file Democrats asked for a vote to extend the subsidies at a 50-vote threshold rather than at 60, making passage much more likely. Thune said his conference would not accept that, and that Trump is “sincerely” willing to meet with Democrats about health care once the government opens up.

Otherwise, Trump has “deferred” to GOP leaders, Thune said, and “if he felt that another meeting would be productive, that he might do it.”

What Thune is less sure of: how long it might take to force action on reopening the government.

“I don’t know what that next trigger point is, and maybe it is the expiration or the enrollment date for the enhanced subsidies” on Nov. 1, Thune said. Asked if Thanksgiving could be the end date, Thune responded: “Could be, I don’t know. We’ll see.”

In the meantime, Thune wants to get the Senate back to passing its regular spending bills. But he’s preparing for a Plan B after Democrats rejected a defense spending bill last week — one that could involve extending current government funding all the way through the midterms.

AD

“There’s also a lot of conversation around year-long, or longer than year-long [continuing resolution],” Thune said. “It’s not my preference. My preference is to do a normal appropriations process, and I still hope we can get there. But you know, if they continue this, at some point, that may be.”