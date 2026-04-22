US nears government bailout deal for Spirit Airlines

Spirit is on the verge of a $500 million bailout from the US government, according to people familiar with the matter.

The talks are advanced and a deal could be announced as early as Thursday, one of the people said, adding that the structure would likely result in the US government being positioned at the top of the debt stack.



The US would have the option but not the obligation to purchase as much as 90% of Spirit’s outstanding shares, that person said, a scenario first reported by Bloomberg.

The potential deal follows President Donald Trump’s comments Tuesday that he would “love somebody to buy Spirit. It’s 14,000 jobs.” The process, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, is being led by the Departments of Commerce and Transportation.

“Maybe the federal government should help that one out,” he said in a CNBC interview. The struggling low-cost airline has filed for bankruptcy protection twice, but has been buffeted by surging fuel costs and tepid customer demand for its products, even as other airlines that have skewed to more premium and business travels have seen their shares — and profits — surge.

Spirit’s troubles date back to the Biden administration, when a planned merger with JetBlue was blocked by antitrust regulators. Both airlines are now in dire straits, although Spirit is faring far worse: JetBlue has considered potential merger partners, should it have to sell itself, Semafor reported, although its CEO has ruled out a bankruptcy filing in a message to employees.