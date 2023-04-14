Chinese fast-fashion giant Shein enters D.C.'s crosshairs

As U.S. lawmakers weigh the possibility of banning TikTok, opposition is growing in Washington toward another Chinese-owned tech firm: Shein.

The fast-fashion giant, backed by Sequoia Capital China and General Atlantic, is one of the most popular shopping platforms among U.S. consumers. But it has received relatively little scrutiny until recently, driven in part by a campaign targeting Shein’s Chinese origins — its headquarters are in Guangzhou— and drawing comparisons between the company and TikTok.

Last month, an anonymous coalition of “like-minded individuals and businesses” emerged in D.C. calling to “Shut Down Shein” for engaging in what the group alleges are “dangerous and reprehensible” practices like anti-competitive behavior.

“TIKTOK IS THE NEEDLE, SHEIN IS THE DRUG,” reads the Shut Down Shein website. “TikTok and Shein, controlled by the [Chinese Communist Party], are trying to capture an entire generation of American youth. And in a way, they already have.”

It’s not clear who is funding Shut Down Shein, but the campaign is being run by Washington lobbying and strategy firm Actum. In recent weeks, Actum’s government relations team has held meetings about Shein with Republican Senator Bill Cassidy’s office and with a prominent new U.S. House select committee on China run by a critic of Beijing, Actum managing director Chapin Fay told Semafor.

Fay claims that Shut Down Shein is backed by American brands and human rights organizations, and says it is gearing up to launch a digital advertising blitz in Washington. The goal is to bring Shein “out of the darkness” and potentially force the company’s reclusive CEO, Chris Xu, to testify before Congress, Fay says. After years of pressure, TikTok’s chief executive finally appeared before lawmakers last month.

“SHEIN proudly provides customers with on-demand and affordable fashion, beauty and lifestyle products, lawfully and with full respect for the communities where we operate,” a Shein spokesperson said in a statement. “We categorically deny these false and baseless claims, and will not hesitate to take swift action to protect the rights of the company.”