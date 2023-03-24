TikTok is in serious danger after a brutal Congressional hearing

There are a handful of bills in Congress that would address TikTok or other foreign tech companies that raise related concerns.

The proposal with the most momentum — and backing from the White House — is a bill from Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va. and John Thune, R-S.D. that would create a new framework for evaluating threats from foreign countries. It would give the President the power to take action against technology platforms tied to foreign adversaries that access data on more than 1 million Americans, including by forcing divestment or preventing American companies from doing business with them.

“I don't think there is an appetite for a TikTok specific bill, but there is a desire to have a more systemic solution to the range of threats that can arise from foreign technologies in the U.S. market,” said Emily Kilcrease, a senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security in Washington.

That bill doesn’t yet have a House counterpart, though Warner has been engaging with Republicans on the House side. Even some members who have been skeptical of past proposals have signaled support for Warner and Thune’s legislation.

“I think that’s directionally probably the most thoughtful piece of legislation than the versions I’ve seen in the House which I don’t think will pass legal scrutiny,” Rep. Lori Trahan, D-Mass. told Semafor, noting she is “waiting to see if there is a companion bill that’s introduced in the House, how this hearing affects that.”

Another bill from House Foreign Affairs Committee Michael McCaul, R-Texas advanced along party lines in recent weeks would allow the president to impose sanctions on foreign-controlled companies that transmit U.S. data to China when it raises national security concerns.

Finally, a bipartisan, bicameral bill from Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. would ban U.S. transactions with TikTok or its parent company.

“I think you see bipartisan concern here with what’s happening on TikTok, especially what’s happening to the data for Americans,” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. told reporters Thursday, endorsing legislative action without specifying a particular bill. “I’d let the committees do their work and see what production comes out when it gets done.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has said that a ban of TikTok should be considered, but also hasn’t endorsed any specific legislation.

Action is not a certainty, however. The Biden administration is still in negotiations with the company and recently told ByteDance to sell its stake in the popular video app.

The Warner/Thune bill might not apply to TikTok if the company’s negotiations with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. are still ongoing or have already concluded by the time it becomes law.