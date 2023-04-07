The rebellion against the TikTok ban

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., one of Washington’s more libertarian-minded lawmakers, became the lone Republican in Congress to push back against the prospect of a TikTok ban when he blocked a vote on a bill from Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo. last week. He also raised concerns about the impact on free speech, suggesting the U.S. would be emulating China by restricting access to TikTok.

In a reference to the RESTRICT Act specifically, Paul argued on the Senate floor that it “would basically be a limitless authority for the president to ban speech.”

The legislation, offered by Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va. and John Thune, R-S.D. and sponsored by roughly two-dozen others, would set up a process for the administration to restrict, and potentially ban, technology products that like TikTok are operated by a “foreign adversary” such as Russia or China.

Some critics of the RESTRICT Act have questioned whether it could result in the government criminalizing the use of virtual private networks, which are a common Internet security practice, to access TikTok.

“One of the difficulties with any of the proposed TikTok bans is there’s a question of how exactly do you enforce this,” said Jennifer Huddleston, a research fellow at the CATO Institute, who said broad language about criminal liability in the RESTRICT Act raises valid concerns for individual users.

Warner and his office say that’s simply not true.

“The threshold for criminal penalty in this bill is incredibly high — too high to be concerned with the actions of an individual user of TikTok or a VPN,” a Warner spokeswoman told Semafor.