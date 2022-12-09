The new Republican point man on China wants to ban TikTok and back Taiwan

U.S. House Office of Photography

Republicans have picked their new point man on Beijing.

On Thursday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. named Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis. chairman of a new select committee that will help coordinate the expansive anti-China agenda GOP leaders are planning for next year’s Congress.

Gallagher is an outspoken China hawk who has advocated for a ban on TikTok in the U.S. — last month he called the app “digital fentanyl” — and criticized President Biden’s recent meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping as a “missed opportunity” to confront the leader over Taiwan.

The congressman told Semafor that he wants the committee to serve a “public diplomacy function,” promising “a series of hearings that get people to understand the nature of what we’re dealing with in the Chinese Communist Party and the stakes.” The committee will aggressively advocate for security aid to Taiwan, for instance, he said.

Gallagher added that he wants the committee to help coordinate legislation related to China and oversight of the Biden administration’s policies toward the country. He plans to scrutinize issues like China’s United Front Work Department, which officials say is involved in overseas influence operations, and capital flows from the U.S. into China.

The lawmaker expressed optimism that Democrats would join the committee and said he would work alongside McCarthy to make sure the panel recruits “serious, sober members” from both sides of the aisle. Gallagher said he’d spoken to Democrats about serving, but declined to offer any names.

“I do think there’s interest in it,” he said, adding that he believes there’s a story to be told “about how the Biden administration has continued a lot of Trump-era China policies.”