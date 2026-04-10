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Warsh’s Fed hearing slips past next week

Apr 10, 2026, 6:11am EDT
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Kevin Warsh at Semafor’s World Economy Summit.
Kevin Warsh at Semafor’s World Economy Summit. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Semafor

The Trump administration was unable to provide Federal Reserve nominee Kevin Warsh’s paperwork to the Senate Banking Committee in time for lawmakers to schedule an April 16 hearing as hoped, people familiar with the talks told Semafor.

The committee would have had to notice the hearing by midnight Thursday.

Like Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Paul Atkins’, Warsh’s paperwork — which includes public and private financial disclosures, plus a conflicts-of-interest ethics agreement — is especially complicated, given Warsh’s marriage into a billionaire family.

His selection is poised to remain in limbo post-hearing thanks to Sen. Thom Tillis’ pledge to vote “no” unless the Justice Department scraps its investigation into current Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Though National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said Thursday he is “highly confident” administration officials will “work something out” with the retiring North Carolina Republican, previous attempts have proven unsuccessful. Punchbowl News first reported the hearing’s delay.

Eleanor Mueller
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