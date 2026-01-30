‘They choose friction’: Tillis flexes on Trump Fed pick Warsh

President Donald Trump has a Thom Tillis problem.

The retiring North Carolina Republican senator recently doubled down on his pledge to keep the Senate Banking Committee from advancing any of Trump’s nominees to the Federal Reserve until the Justice Department abandons its investigation into Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

If the White House thought tapping Fed Governor Kevin Warsh might change Tillis’ mind, it’ll have to find another way.

“I actually sent a note to the president saying, ‘It’s a great pick,’” Tillis told Semafor Friday after Trump made the announcement. “But I’m not changing.”

“This could have been frictionless,” Tillis added. “But if they choose friction, what else can I do except create more friction?”

It’s not an empty threat: Tillis’ opposition would tie the Senate Banking Committee, leaving GOP leaders no good options to get Warsh to the floor. They could try and bypass the panel, but it would require the support of 60 senators — and with moderate and progressive Democrats already signaling their opposition, that’s next to impossible.

“I’m pretty sure that they wouldn’t get 51,” Tillis said.

Tillis would not comment on whether any of his fellow Republicans have asked him to back down. Asked whether any have expressed their support for his position, he replied: “Many of them understand the profound importance of Fed independence.”

AD

“And people said, ‘Why are not other ones getting out [in opposition]?’” Tillis recalled. “I said, ‘Why should they? I’m not running for reelection.’”

Trump signaled Friday that he grasped the impasse, telling reporters that “if [Tillis] doesn’t approve, we’ll just have to wait until somebody comes in that will.” Tillis’ response: “That’s fair, but it could be next Congress.”

“And that Congress may or may not be with the Senate Republican majority,” Tillis said. “Do the math.”

And even if Republicans hold the Senate, they could lose seats — making confirmations more difficult than they would be now.

Until then, Powell is expected to remain chair, Senate Banking Committee ranking member Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said: “That’s always been the rule.” Though his term as chief ends in May, he’d join previous Fed chairs who have stayed on in an acting capacity.