Exclusive / Senate still waiting on Fed nominee’s paperwork

Federal Reserve nominee Kevin Warsh has no confirmation hearing scheduled in the Senate Banking Committee yet in part because the panel has not received the necessary paperwork from the White House, multiple people familiar with the process told Semafor.

President Donald Trump formally tapped Warsh, who met with several panel Republicans last week, to take over from Fed Governor Stephen Miran on March 4.

One likely paperwork holdup: complicated financial disclosures, which also delayed SEC Chair Paul Atkins’ hearing last year. Like Atkins, Warsh married into a billionaire family — in his case, cosmetic juggernaut Estée Lauder’s.

The White House and Senate Banking Chair Tim Scott, R-S.C., did not comment.

A bigger problem: Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., who remains committed to preventing Warsh’s nomination from advancing after US Attorney Jeanine Pirro pledged Friday to appeal a federal judge’s decision to toss her subpoenas of the central bank.

“There’s no point in going forward on this so long as Donald Trump is pursuing these bogus criminal charges,” the committee’s top Democrat, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, told Semafor.