Trump’s SEC pick is in paperwork purgatory

Trump tapped former SEC commissioner Paul Atkins as the next chair on Dec. 2 — but the White House still hasn’t produced the paperwork needed for the Senate to schedule his confirmation hearing, two people familiar with the process told Semafor.

That includes Atkins’ financial disclosure, likely a heavy lift given his marriage into a billionaire family. “It’s a lot to go through,” said one former Senate Banking Committee staffer. “But he got named so early on, so I think that’s why people are starting to be like, ‘What the hell’s taking so long?’”

The panel must announce hearings a week out, making Mar. 11 and 13 the next most likely dates. A spokesperson for Senate Banking Chair Tim Scott, R-S.C., pointed out that hearings for Atkins’ predecessors, Gary Gensler and Jay Clayton, also happened in March.