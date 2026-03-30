South Africa Sibanye sees limits to EU strategic status

South African miner Sibanye-Stillwater has warned that the European Union’s “strategic project” label for its $870 million lithium operation falls short of necessary protections to survive global price shocks leaving Europe’s nascent lithium supply chain exposed to aggressive competition from low-cost Chinese refiners.

Sibanye, a global top three platinum metals (PGM) miner, is currently developing the Keliber project in Finland, a mine intended to produce battery-grade lithium hydroxide from local ore. It is due to come on line in the coming months, some five years after the Johannesburg-based miner first bought into Keliber.

But the EU badge has been disappointing for Sibanye’s CEO Richard Stewart, who told Semafor that the tag does not guarantee a market or protect it from predatory pricing. Keliber still faces the prospects that low-cost Chinese imports could undercut its commercial potential unless Brussels accepts some form of demand-side support or risk-sharing.

Stewart’s comments are likely to put European policymakers in the corner, where they would have to wrestle with remaining open to global trade or accept measures that guarantee a minimum share of local demand for domestic producers. One option under discussion in Brussels is a form of mandatory local use — effectively reserving a portion of European lithium demand for local processed material, Stewart said. Such a rule would create a floor under prices for domestic producers during the fragile scale-up period, he said.

