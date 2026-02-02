Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Trump administration announces plans for critical minerals stockpile

Feb 2, 2026, 5:27pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Donald Trump
Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

The US government is developing a $12 billion critical minerals stockpile in its quest to bolster its domestic supply chain and reduce dependence on China.

Stocks in US rare earth firms jumped Monday on bets of more government financing for the sector; the Trump administration has taken stakes in several mining companies.

This effort — dubbed “Project Vault” — is similar to the US’ existing emergency stockpile of oil, launched in the 1970s to guard against supply disruptions.

China has shown a willingness to weaponize its dominance in rare-earth processing through export controls: The US is set to press dozens of nations at a summit on Wednesday to de-risk from China by pursuing a strategic alliance over critical minerals.

Chart showing US rare earths stocks performance
J.D. Capelouto
AD